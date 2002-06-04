CNNfn, TNT to share Wimbledon
Now that CNN/SI is history, Turner Network Television will share its
excess Wimbledon coverage with financial-news network CNNfn.
Together, the two AOL Time Warner Inc.-owned networks will air 114.5 hours of
coverage, with about 90 hours on TNT.
Wimbledon action begins June 24 and runs on the cable networks through July 7.
In addition to match coverage, TNT will have preview and highlight programs.
CNNfn is tying in a special sports-business series, Money & Sports, which will run weekdays from June 24
through July 5.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.