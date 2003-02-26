CNNfn revamps programming, axes jobs

CNNfn is scaling back some of its financial news in favor of more

personal-finance programming and axing some jobs.

On March 10, CNNfn is launching a new midday show, The FlipSide, with an

emphasis on personal finance, anchored by Kathleen Hays. It replaces Half

Time Reports, which Hays also hosted.

As a result of the changes, the network said, a small number of support and production

staffers have been cut -- about 2 precent of 300 New York employees.

Afternoon markets show Street Sweep is being cut back from two hours

to one hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Other changes include moving Money and Markets back one hour to 4 p.m.

EST and The Biz a half-hour earlier at 12:30 p.m.