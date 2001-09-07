CNNfn delays imminent makeover

CNNfn is keeping its name for a little longer. CNN's financial network was expected to relaunch as CNN Money this fall, but the change is being postponed until early 2002.

CNN in January announced plans to relaunch the network this year, but when Turner Broadcasting chief Jamie Kellner arrived last spring he altered the time table. A CNN spokesperson said the Headline News relaunch and Aaron Brown's upcoming primetime newscast became the top priorites. And the recent arrival of Paula Zahn to host a new morning show has added another project to the mix.

When CNNfn does eventually relaunch, it will focus more on personal finance and feature a new afternoon show with Moneyline anchor Lou Dobbs. - Allison Romano