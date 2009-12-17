CNN.com Redesign Boosts Web Video Traffic
By Alex Weprin
Early numbers are in following CNN.com's major redesign in
late October, and the results look promising.
At the heart of the redesign was putting a major focus on
web video, both news reports and features. The entire middle section above the
fold of the homepage is now dedicated to video, putting it front and center.
The site is also launching more original web series, such as
Freshman Year, following two freshman congressman, and a series
following a musical group's tour of Asia.
In November 2009, CNN.com served 89.1 million video streams,
a 6% increase over last year. CNN says that beat no. 2 MSNBC digital by 2.6
million streams and no.3 Yahoo! news by 36.9 million streams.
In terms of time spent watching video, CNN Digital brought
in 215.5 million minutes that month.
In addition to streams, CNN.com was also the top website in
the news and information category in total usage minutes, share and time per person,
beating mainstays like Wikipedia and Weather.com
The revamped CNN site was primarily designed by HUGE, a
Brooklyn-based digital strategy, design and technology company, part of IPG.
