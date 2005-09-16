CNN Won't Be Walking From New Orleans

CNN says it is opening a bureau in New orleans to cover the Gulf Coast in its ongoing, long-term recovery from hurricane Katrina.

"After officials and volunteers complete the first wave of relief efforts along the Gulf Coast, many journalists and news organizations will pack their equipment and trucks and go home," said CNN President Jon Klein. "We’re not leaving.”

NBC won't be one of those fleeing the Gulf. The network announced yesterday that it was setting up a bureau in the city.

