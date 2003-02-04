CNN wins ratings for shuttle coverage
NEW YORK (AP) - Despite the absence of chief anchor Aaron Brown, CNN
scored a significant ratings victory over rival Fox News Channel on Saturday
when the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated. CNN averaged 1.9 million viewers
to Fox's 1.8 million that day, according to Nielsen Media Research. When the
story was breaking, between 9:15 a.m. and noon EST, CNN's advantage was wider:
3.9 million to 2.8 million. It was good news on the year's biggest news for CNN,
which has trailed Fox consistently in the ratings over the past year
