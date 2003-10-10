CNN Wins Night with Democratic Debate

Cable News Network scored strong ratings for its Democratic presidential debate and ensuing coverage Thursday night, producing a rare ratings win over Fox News Channel in prime time.

CNN averaged a 1.5 rating in prime time with 1.6 million viewers. Fox News followed with a 1.2 rating and 1.2 million viewers. MSNBC was a distant third with a 0.3 rating and 325,000 viewers.

Back on Sept. 7, Fox News hosted its own debate with the Democratic candidates (before retired Gen. Wesley Clark entered the mix). That night, the network notched a 1.3 rating.