CNN Wins DNC Day Two Coverage Contest

CNN won day two of the Democratic National Convention, drawing 5.93 million total viewers from 10 to 11:15 p.m., and 2.05 million in the 25-54 demographic. NBC had 5.28 million (1.93 million in 25-54), while MSNBC had 3.83 million (1.17 million in that demo).

ABC came in at 3.46 million total viewers (1.1 million) while CBS was at 2.95 million (888,000) and Fox News had 2.85 million, including 634,000 adults 25-54.

During prime, when the broadcast networks were in regular programming, CNN had 4.67 million total viewers, MSNBC had 3.18 million and Fox News 2.95 million. In adults 25-54, CNN drew 1.54 million, MSNBC 917,000 and Fox News 614,000.

PBS had an average audience of 1.98 million total viewers across the duration of day two’s activity.