CNN Sponsor Goes Virtual at Democratic National Convention

CNN has created a virtual reality experience for one of its election sponsors at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

CNN’s Courageous branded content unit used a drone to film 360-degree images of client Norfolk Southern’s facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania to show how the company helps power the U.S. economy.

In each video, employees narrate their role in advancing the railroad system – from orchestrating freight car classification to refurbishing massive locomotives to engineering the historic Horseshoe Curve.

The virtual reality executions can be seen at the CNN Grill at the convention site in Philadelphia as well as online. In social media, Turner's Launchpad tool is being used to optimize the content via the CNN Politics YouTube and Facebook pages.