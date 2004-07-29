CNN Wins Convention Coverage

The first three nights of convention coverage produced a rare ratings win for CNN over arch rival Fox News Channel. CNN attracted the largest cable news audience, with an average 2.18 million viewers in prime time. Fox News averaged 1.92 million viewers. Third-placed MSNBC trailed with an average 1.2 million viewers.

That order was the same during the 10 p.m. ET hour Wednesday night, when Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. John Edwards gave his address. CNN notched 2.89 million viewers, and Fox News posted 1.84 million viewers. MSNBC followed with 1.39 million viewers.