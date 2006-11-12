CNN, Weinsteins Team On Bobby Promo

CNN Ad Sales is teaming with The Weinstein Co. on a promotional campaign for the latter's new theatrical film, Bobby, about the staff and the guests at the Ambassador Hotel, where Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in 1968.

CNN has created a "Bobby" branded microsite on CNN.com/politics, where viewers and surfers will be encouraged to talk about the "people, ideals and issues that inspire and instil hope in their lives."

Everyone who posts will be automatically entered in a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Washington, D.C.

Promos will air on CNN, CNN Headline News, and the CNN Airport Network.

The film was written, directed and co-stars Emilio Estevez who is the son of Martin Sheen. Sheen is a big fan of Bobby Kennedy and played him in the TV movie, The Missiles of October.

