CNN unveils sidewalk studio plans

CNN officially gets into New York City's street-level studio game today as it reveals plans for a studio in the Time-Life Building, according to press reports.

The all-news network is expected to announce plans for the launch of a window-fronted studio in the Time-Life headquarters. Network brass had publicly discussed such a venture, and today's announcement will get the project moving. Jeff Greenfield's nightly Greenfield at Large talk show and a new newscast with Aaron Brown are to be featured in the high-profile studio setting.

NBC's Today show studio in Rockefeller Plaza and the Fox News Channel's venue on Sixth Ave., are the neighborhood's other studio sidewalk attractions.