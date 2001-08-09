CNN unveils sidewalk studio plans
CNN officially gets into New York City's street-level studio game today as it reveals plans for a studio in the Time-Life Building, according to press reports.
>
The all-news network is expected to announce plans for the launch of a window-fronted studio in the Time-Life headquarters. Network brass had publicly discussed such a venture, and today's announcement will get the project moving. Jeff Greenfield's nightly Greenfield at Large talk show and a new newscast with Aaron Brown are to be featured in the high-profile studio setting.
NBC's Today show studio in Rockefeller Plaza and the Fox News Channel's venue on Sixth Ave., are the neighborhood's other studio sidewalk attractions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.