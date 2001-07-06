CNN unveiling hipper Headline News

Look for CNN to take the wraps off its re-made Headline News at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena on July 11.

When the format is re-launched later this summer, expect more breaking news, better graphics and an edgier feel. The 24-hour news channel's makeover is part of Turner Broadcasting CEO Jamie Kellner's strategy to spice up CNN's news coverage in general and combat inroads from upstart Fox News.

Kellner wants Headline News to court a younger demo. Sources say that will mean more live reports, less repetition in each half-hour and more correspondents, including an expanded news desk regularly featuring two or more anchors. Recent anchor hires have mirrored the push for a more youthful feel, including former NYPD Blue actress-turned-broadcast journalist Andrea Thompson and last week's addition of Newsweek reporter Alisha Davis, entertainment anchor, and Fox News' Kris Osburn. - Allison Romano