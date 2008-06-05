CNN Tops Ratings for Primary Closer

CNN was the cable news winner for Tuesday's final Democratic primaries in South Dakota and Montana. The network averaged 3.78 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour with it's Election Center coverage, followed by Fox News with 2.74 million viewers and MSNBC with 2.71 million.

For the 10 p.m. hour, when now presumptive Democratic nominee Barack Obama addressed supporters in Minneapolis/St. Paul, CNN pulled in 4.52 million viewers. MSNBC overtook Fox News for that hour with 3.4 million viewers compared to Fox News' 2.4 million.