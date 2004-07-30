CNN Tops Cable News at DNC

Cable News Network was the most-watched cable news channel during the Democratic National Convention, edging out rival Fox News Channel and averaging about 200,000 more viewers than Fox News over four nights of coverage.

CNN attracted an average audience of 2.3 million viewers, compared with Fox News' 2.1 million. MSNBC followed in third with 1.3 million viewers.

Ratings spiked on all three channels Thursday night, when Democratic Presidential nominee John Kerry gave his keynote address. CNN notched 2.66 million viewers, narrowly beating Fox's 2.51 million viewers. MSNBC perked up to 1.59 million viewers for the night.