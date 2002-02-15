CNN to tell American Stories
Synergy is alive at Cable News Network.
CNN will parlay footage from CNN Newsource's 670 affiliated stations to
highlight local news and features from around the country on its American
Stories, debuting Feb. 22.
Produced by Jeff Reid and creator Jim LeMay, the half-hour show will be
hosted by Leon Harris and shown four times over weekends.
'This is a twofold opportunity to feature the excellent
quality of our affiliates' coverage and to provide our viewers with some
fascinating stories at the same time,' said Jack Womack, executive vice
president of the CNN News Group and CNN Newsource chief.
