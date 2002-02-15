CNN to tell American Stories

Synergy is alive at Cable News Network.

CNN will parlay footage from CNN Newsource's 670 affiliated stations to

highlight local news and features from around the country on its American

Stories, debuting Feb. 22.

Produced by Jeff Reid and creator Jim LeMay, the half-hour show will be

hosted by Leon Harris and shown four times over weekends.

'This is a twofold opportunity to feature the excellent

quality of our affiliates' coverage and to provide our viewers with some

fascinating stories at the same time,' said Jack Womack, executive vice

president of the CNN News Group and CNN Newsource chief.