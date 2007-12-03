CNN Teaming Up with LA Times, Politico.com for Final Primary Debates
By Alex Weprin
CNN will host the last two debates of the presidential primary season, teaming up with the Los Angeles Times and Politico.com.
CNN will host the Democratic candidate debate, sanctioned by the California Democratic Party, Jan. 31, the week before Super Tuesday. Wolf Blitzer, who moderated a Democratic debate earlier this month, will act as moderator.
CNN will also host the final Republican candidate debate Jan. 30. The Republican debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which hosted the first Republican debate to feature all eight candidates in May on MSNBC.
Anderson Cooper, who moderated the CNN/YouTube Republican debate last week, will reprise his role for the final debate before Super Tuesday.
CNN's two November debates, the November 15 Democratic debate and the Republican YouTube debate, were the two most watched debates of the presidential primaries.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.