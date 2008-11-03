CNN Taps Stephen Hayes As Political Contributor

CNN has named Weekly Standard senior writer Stephen Hayes to be a regular political contributor.



The addition of the conservative columnist and Dick Cheney biographer was billed as "part of the network's ideoligically diverse group of analysts and contributors" as well as "part of the best political team on television." This has become the cable news network's brand/mantra for a group that inludes former Bill Clinton advisor Paul Begala, Al Gore politicla strategist Donna Brazile, as well as Republican consultant Alex Castellanos and Republican strategist and former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett.



Hayes' resume also includes writing for the L.A. Times, Wall Street Journal, National Review, and Reason.