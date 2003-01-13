CNN taps Steinhauser
Cable News Network has tapped Paul Steinhauser to be executive producer of its afternoon
Inside Politics newscast.
Steinhauser has been the interim executive producer since November, when
Inside Politics' former senior executive producer, Tom Hannon, was upped to
political director for CNN News Group.
