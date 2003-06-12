CNN snags Soledad

Come July, Soledad O'Brien will join CNN's morning show alongside co-host

Bill Hemmer.

CNN had been courting O'Brien, who anchors NBC's Weekend Today, for

several weeks.

O'Brien, who started her network career in cable news with MSNBC, will

continue to appear on NBC through the end of the month.

CNN has been looking for a new American Morning host since Paula Zahn

moved to prime time in the early days of the war.

O'Brien starts July 7.

CNN is said to be paying O'Brien about $1 million per year.