CNN snags Soledad
Come July, Soledad O'Brien will join CNN's morning show alongside co-host
Bill Hemmer.
CNN had been courting O'Brien, who anchors NBC's Weekend Today, for
several weeks.
O'Brien, who started her network career in cable news with MSNBC, will
continue to appear on NBC through the end of the month.
CNN has been looking for a new American Morning host since Paula Zahn
moved to prime time in the early days of the war.
O'Brien starts July 7.
CNN is said to be paying O'Brien about $1 million per year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.