CNN sizes up ownership

The media-ownership issue was getting some major play Tuesday from one of the

mega-companies scheduled to benefit from loosening of the rules: AOL Time

Warner Inc.

The major news outlets have been criticized by consolidation opponents for

underplaying the story in their own self-interest, but AOL Time Warner's Cable News Network carried a

media-ownership story and a Judy Woodruff-moderated debate between former

Federal Communications Commission chairman Dick Wiley and Future of Music

Coalition executive director Jenny Toomey.

In addition, FCC chairman Michael Powell was scheduled to talk about media

ownership on Lou Dobbs Moneyline Tuesday night.