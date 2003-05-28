CNN sizes up ownership
The media-ownership issue was getting some major play Tuesday from one of the
mega-companies scheduled to benefit from loosening of the rules: AOL Time
Warner Inc.
The major news outlets have been criticized by consolidation opponents for
underplaying the story in their own self-interest, but AOL Time Warner's Cable News Network carried a
media-ownership story and a Judy Woodruff-moderated debate between former
Federal Communications Commission chairman Dick Wiley and Future of Music
Coalition executive director Jenny Toomey.
In addition, FCC chairman Michael Powell was scheduled to talk about media
ownership on Lou Dobbs Moneyline Tuesday night.
