CNN to share NewsNight with int'l sis

Cable News Network is ready to share Aaron Brown's quirky prime time newscast with its

international sister network.

Beginning Jan. 6, CNN's NewsNight with Aaron Brown, which airs

weeknights at 10 p.m. EST, will be simulcast on CNN International.

CNN also simulcasts Lou Dobbs Moneyline and Larry King Live.

In 2002, NewsNight averaged an 0.8 rating with 803,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.