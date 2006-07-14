CNN Settles in to War

CNN has given a full series nod to This Week at War, a weekly news analysis program that has been running for the last month as a series of specials. The show, anchored by senior national correspondent John Roberts, now joins the network's permanent weekend schedule and will run Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

In addition to updates from Iraq, the show will feature guest contributors with updates from around the world--Afghanistan, Somalia, the U.S. and other countries.

Additionally, CNN has greenlighted a series of quarterly specials from chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour. First up will be July 19's "Where Have All the Parents Gone," a special on orphans in Kenya.

Amanpour will also host a two-hour investigative documentary, "In the Footsteps of Bin Ladin," Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. The program, based on the book "The Osama bin Laden I Know," by CNN terrorism analyst Peter Bergen, will feature firsthand accounts of people who have known bin Laden.

Making the announcements today at CNN's Television Critics Association Press tour presentation in Pasadena, CNN/U.S. President Jonathan Klein told critics that CNN was delivering on three objectives it set last year for 2006: Gain momentum coming out of Larry King at 10 p.m., increase its morning news share with American Morning, and refresh its approach to covering politics with The Situation Room.

"I'm happy to say that by sticking to the substance mantra, by making news our gimmick, all three of those goals are being attained," he said.

