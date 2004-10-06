CNN Sells "Morning Papers"

Cable News Network has snagged a sponsor for the "Morning Paper" section of Aaron Brown's 10 p.m. newscast, when Brown displays and comments on the next morning's front pages from five or six newspapers.

Sanofi-Synthelabo, makers of Ambien sleep aids, will get on-air sponsorship mentions, as well as sponsorship of the MorningPapers section of the CNN Web site, CNN.com, a 10-midnight "roadblock" on the Web site on select days, and a banner on the Nightly Newsletter daily e-mail recap.

Look for more such deals from the news net. "This multi-platform integrated sponsorship alliance exemplifies the kind of custom designed initiatives we can develop for smart advertisers like Sanofi-Synthelabo, relying on the breadth of assets across the CNN brand," said CNN Ad Sales COO Greg D'Alba, in announcing the sponsorship, which begins this week.