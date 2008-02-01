CNN Schedules Two More Debates in Late February

CNN apparently doesn’t think the Democratic nor Republican parties will have their nominees on Super Tuesday.

The cable news network Thursday announced plans to partner with the Ohio Democratic and Republican parties to host back-to-back debates Feb. 27 and 28.

The announcement was made on the night the network hosted a Democratic debate in Los Angeles, the first head-to-head debate between Sens. Barack Obama (Ill.) and Hillary Clinton (N.Y.) and the last one before the Feb. 5 Super Tuesday contests.

Ohio holds its presidential primary March 4. While details are yet to be announced, the Democrats will debate Wednesday, Feb. 27, with the Republicans taking their turn the following night.