CNN Renews Trio of Unscripted Series

CNN has renewed three of its primetime unscripted series, ordering new seasons of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Somebody’s Gotta Do It With Mike Rowe and This is Life With Lisa Ling.

Bourdain’s series has been on the air for five seasons, while Somebody’s Gotta Do It and This is Life are in their debut seasons. Somebody’s Gotta Do It in particular drew the best numbers for a CNN Original series in the adults 25-54 news demo, with 507,000 on Oct. 8.

This is Life With Lisa Ling is produced by Part2 Pictures, Somebody’s Gotta Do It With Mike Rowe is produced by Pilgrim Studios and Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown is produced by Bourdain's Zero Point Zero Production.

The fate of CNN’s other new series this year, The Hunt With John Walsh, remains unknown. CNN will launch another new original series High Profits in 2015.