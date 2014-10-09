Mike Rowe’s CNN Series Debuts to 943,000 Viewers

CNN debuted its latest original series on Wednesday with Mike Rowe’s Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

The 9 p.m. debut drew 943,000 viewers, with 507,000 of them coming in the adults 25-54 news demo, according to Nielsen fast nationals. The 507,000 topped The Hunt With John Walsh’s 330,000 in July to be the best premiere audience in the demo for one of CNN’s original series.

SGDI topped MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in the time slot in both the demo and total viewers, but fell short against Fox News Channel’s The Kelly File.