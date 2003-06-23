CNN redraws prime-time map, again

Cable News Network is revising its prime-time lineup once again.

Star anchor Paula Zahn, who moved to prime time in the early days of the Iraq war,

will now anchor the 8 p.m. EST hour.

She was slated to host a two-hour newscast from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Now,

boyish anchor Anderson Cooper will take over the 7 p.m. EST slot.

CNN said Zahn wanted it this way. "It has been Paula's preference all along

to anchor a one-hour broadcast," executive vice president and general manager

Teya Ryan wrote in a memo to CNN staffers.

And a one-hour format, Ryan said, is considered "stronger and more accessible

for viewers."

Details on exactly what Zahn's and Cooper's newscasts will be -- and how they'll be

different from each other and 10 p.m. NewsNight with Aaron Brown -- are

hazy.

CNN said the shows will roll out in the coming months.

For now, Zahn's newly recruited executive producer, Jim Miller, will also

oversee Cooper's show.

Zahn and Cooper hosted their respective hours Monday

night.