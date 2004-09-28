CNN Producer Freed

Kidnapped Cable News Network producer Riad Ali has been released, CNN.com (www.cnn.com) reports, and he is in the custody of Palestinian police.

Ali had been taken at gunpoint from a car in Gaza City Monday by a group that later identified iteslf as the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (an off shoot of Yassir Arafat's Fatah movement), although the brigaade condemned the kidnapping in a statement and called for his immediate release.

CNN said a tape had been released earlier in the day with Ali calling on Israeli Arabs, of which he is one, not to serve in the Israeli military. Arafat told CNN he had helped free Ali.