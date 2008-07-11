CNN Prepping iReport Film Festival

CNN is launching iReport Film Festival: Campaign 2008.

The network is soliciting original short films, encouraging users to share their perspective on the 2008 presidential campaign.

A panel of CNN producers, film students and iReporters will choose the best films, with winning submissions announced on AndersonCooper 360 in November, following the election. Each week, one promising film will be featured on Cooper’s show, as well as on Headline News, Showbiz Tonight and News to Me.

One winner will get a trip to the presidential inauguration in January with the chance to shoot another film for CNN’s consideration.

“CNN was the first network to launch user-generated news coverage, with iReport, and then pioneered its integration into political coverage beginning with last year’s groundbreaking CNN/YouTube presidential debates,” said Jon Klein, president of CNN/U.S., in a statement.

“We remain committed to empowering Americans with the ability to engage directly with other viewers and voters, and we look forward to showcasing the raw, firsthand accounts from the campaign trail captured by the iReport.com community,” he added.

Filmmakers can submit original videos up to eight minutes long on the iReport Film Festival site, where all current entrants will also be available. All submissions must be in by Oct. 12.