CNN plays down ABC talks

CNN minimized a report that it is talking about combining some news operations with ABC.

A network exec said that after word recently broke that CNN was having tepid conversations with CBS about pooling resouces, ABC stuck it's hand up as well. A spokesowoman offered only a statement saying that "CNN's worldwide news gathering capabilities have made us a natural potential partner for other news organizations" and that the network would not comment on an ABC News executive's comment to Inside.com that the two networks might share some back office facilities, equipment and bureaus but not on-air talent.

- John Higgins