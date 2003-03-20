CNN out-Foxed in war coverage
As the war in Iraq got under way Wednesday night, a stunning 17 million
viewers flocked to the three cable news channels.
In an affront to Cable News Network's breaking-news and Persian Gulf prowess, Fox News
Channelgrabbed the highest viewership, with a 6.3 rating and 7.1 million viewers,
according to Nielsen Media Research data from 9:30 p.m. to midnight EST.
CNN recorded a 5.4 rating and 6.6 million viewers, and MSNBC trailed with a
3.0 rating and 3.4 million viewers.
Ratings for the broadcast news networks are not available.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.