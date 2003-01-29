CNN out-Foxed during Union speech

Fox News Channel's dominance over Cable News Network extended to the president's State of

the Union address Tuesday night, when Fox News attracted 2.3 million more viewers

than CNN.

Fox News registered 5.9 million viewers and a 4.6 rating during President

Bush's address, compared with 3.6 million and a 2.8 rating for CNN.

Both networks did improve on their ratings from the 2002 State of the Union.

MSNBC trailed, coming in a distant third with 960,000 viewers and a 1.0

rating.