CNN: NBC lifted fire footage
Cable News Network Friday accused NBC of lifting its feed without permission when covering
the devastating fire in Providence, R.I.
NBC acknowledged using a few seconds of the CNN feed, but said it was done as
a "fair use" under copyright doctrine.
Footage from CBS and CNN Newsource affiliate WPRI-TV was actually shot inside
the inferno from a cameraman shooting a story on nightclub
safety.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.