CNN: NBC lifted fire footage

By

Cable News Network Friday accused NBC of lifting its feed without permission when covering
the devastating fire in Providence, R.I.

NBC acknowledged using a few seconds of the CNN feed, but said it was done as
a "fair use" under copyright doctrine.

Footage from CBS and CNN Newsource affiliate WPRI-TV was actually shot inside
the inferno from a cameraman shooting a story on nightclub
safety.