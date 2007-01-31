CNN Names Newton as International Security Correspondent

CNN has named Paula Newton to the newly created position of International Security Correspondent.

Newton, who has been with the network since 2005, will be based in London. In her role, Newton will provide greater coverage of worldwide terrorism--and anti-terrorism measures--to CNN viewers.

Newton is a political reporter who has covered wars in the Middle East, Kosovo and the Balkans. She has already reported on the G8 Summit and NATO.

Before working at CNN, she has a long career with the Canadian Broadcaster CTV.