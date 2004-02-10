CNN Names Advertisers for Election Coverage

Cable News Network has locked up three national advertisers for its presidential-election coverage.

AT&T, DaimlerChrysler and Samsung Electronics will sponsor the news network’s America Votes 2004. The network is seeking up to three more advertisers.

CNN wants to generate $30 million in ad sales revenue for the election coverage across its properties.

AT&T will be the exclusive networking advertiser; DaimlerChrysler’s Chrysler and Jeep brands will be the exclusive domestic car advertiser; and Samsung gets consumer electronics and wireless hardware exclusivity.