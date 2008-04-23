CNN Most-Watched in Primetime for Pa. Primary

The outcome of the Pennsylvania primary was predicted -- Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) would win, but not by enough to make a dent in Sen. Barack Obama’s (D-Ill.) delegate lead.

But viewers nevertheless sat rapt as cable news pundits tallied the returns.

CNN averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime (8 p.m.-11 p.m.) Tuesday, with 805,000 in news’ target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds.

Fox News Channel, with its mainstay audience of conservatives, attracted 2.3 million viewers (556,000 in the demo) for its coverage of the Democratic primary.

And MSNBC averaged 1.6 million viewers (641,000 in the demo).