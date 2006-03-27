CNN Mixes It Up in D.C.

Starting Today (Mach 27), CNN is switching some beats in Washington. Dana Bash, who had been covering the White House for the cable network, is changing places with Hill correspondent Ed Henry, CNN confirms.

Joining Bash on the Hill is Andrea Koppel, who had been covering the State Department. CNN will now use a variety of correspondents to cover State.

Henry, who joins Suzanne Malveaux and Elaine Quijano, came to CNN in 2004 from Hill newspaper Roll Call. Bash has been White House correspondent since November 2002, while Koppel has covered State since 1998, having joined the network in 1993.



"I really think this cross-pollination will strengthen both units," said Washington Bureau Chief and VP David Bohrman in a statement.