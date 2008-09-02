CNN: McCain Cancels Larry King Live Appearance

According to CNN, Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) pulled out of a scheduled interview with the network after a segment with Campbell Brown and a top McCain spokesman Monday night in which Brown asked for examples of a foreign-policy decision made by Republican vice president pick Sarah Palin.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYYiw_y2qDI[/embed]

McCain was scheduled to appear on Larry King Live, but CNN's Wolf Blitzer said Tuesday that the campaign told the news network they thought Brown's interview with spokesman Tucker Bounds was "over the line."

CNN said it disagreed and it is committed to covering both sides of issues.

The McCain campaign was checking into the report of the interview’s cancellation at press time.

Only hours after CNN said McCain pulled out of the interview with King, ABC News announced that it has "the only interview" with the candidate during the Republican National Convention. That will be Wednesday night (Sept. 3) with Charlie Gibson for World News, Nightline and Good Morning America (Thursday morning).