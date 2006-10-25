CNN Lines Up Campaign Ad Contributors

CNN Ad Sales says it has lined up three major sponsors for its coverage of the midterm elections.



Norfolk Southern, the American Association of Retired Persons and the Partnership for Prescription Assistance have signed up for what are described as comprehensive, "cross-network" ad packages.



The three will get on-air billboards and tune-in spots for coverage across all networks, which includes prime time specials, an expanded Situation Room with Paula Zahn joining Wolf Blitzer; CNN.com stories, wireless polls, podcasts, and more. AARP will be the exclusive sponsor of the expanded Situation Room and several online elements.



In addition, they will get spots in the videos running on “Election Express Yourself – Independent Thinker Tour” Airstream, a 34-foot mobile "interactive experience" traveling the country to let viewers weigh in on the elections.