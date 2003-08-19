CNN leads blackout ratings

Cable News Network scored a rare ratings victory over Fox News Channel Aug. 14 for its coverage

of the blackout in the Northeast and Midwest.

CNN averaged a 1.7 rating and 1.73 million viewers from 4:15 p.m., shortly

after the power went out in many places, to 2 a.m. Friday.

Fox News followed very closely with a 1.6 rating and 1.66 million

viewers.

MSNBC notched a 0.7 rating with about 750,000 viewers.

The ratings were clearly impacted by the blackout, with about 15% of U.S.

cable homes in the dark.

On Friday, with power restored to most of the affected areas, the ratings

story returned to normal.

Fox News grabbed 1.3 million viewers in prime time, compared with 744,000 for

CNN and 260,000 for MSNBC.