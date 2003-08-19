CNN leads blackout ratings
Cable News Network scored a rare ratings victory over Fox News Channel Aug. 14 for its coverage
of the blackout in the Northeast and Midwest.
CNN averaged a 1.7 rating and 1.73 million viewers from 4:15 p.m., shortly
after the power went out in many places, to 2 a.m. Friday.
Fox News followed very closely with a 1.6 rating and 1.66 million
viewers.
MSNBC notched a 0.7 rating with about 750,000 viewers.
The ratings were clearly impacted by the blackout, with about 15% of U.S.
cable homes in the dark.
On Friday, with power restored to most of the affected areas, the ratings
story returned to normal.
Fox News grabbed 1.3 million viewers in prime time, compared with 744,000 for
CNN and 260,000 for MSNBC.
