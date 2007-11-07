CNN Launching Weekend International News Show

CNN is launching a new international news program to run in the United States and internationally.

Although CNN is co-owned with Time magazine, Fareed Zakaria, international editor of Newsweek International, was tapped to host the weekend analysis program from New York while keeping his weekday job overseeing that magazine's international editions. He will also contribute to other news programs for CNN.

Zakaria is no stranger to the camera. He has been an analyst for ABC News and a roundtable member of its This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday public-affairs show, as well as hosting a show for PBS.