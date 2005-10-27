CNN Launching Indian Channel

Turner International is teaming with India Broadcast News to launch channel CNN/IBN, a 24-hour English-language news channel. It will be backed by CNN’s worldwide bureaus with broadcast infrastructure from business news broadcaster TV18 Group Company's Global Broadcast News.

The channel, which is expected to launch by the end of the year, will be based in New Delhi and have some 20 bureaus in the country. Rajdeep Sardesai, a TV journalist and part owner of GBN, will be CNN-IBN’s editor in chief.



CNN will provide expertise, international material, and its global newsgathering resources as well as access to shows Design 360, Global Office, and others.

IBN parent TV18 had been planning to launch the channel by itself, but after talks with Turner decided to co-brand and pool resources. Turner may co-brand other TV18 channels, according to the spokesman.

CNN International already has two affiliates in India, ETV and Sahara, but a spokesman says the new channel will not affect those deals.

CNN has launched two similar co-ventures in 1999: CNN Turk targets local viewers in Turkey and CNN+ targets local viewers in Spain.

CNN is a division of Turner Broadcasting System, Turner International structured the deal with TV18. TV18’s Group Company’s GBN is a joint venture (ownership is split 74-26) between the TV18 Group, and Sardesai and his partners ,Sameer Manchanda and Haresh Chawla.

