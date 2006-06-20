CNN Launches Six Podcasts

CNN.com has launched six free video podcasts designed especially for small digital video players. The podcasts, available for free on CNN.com and via iTunes, can also be played on personal computers.

Designed for a young-skewing audience, the podcasts are fast-paced and include footage more raw and edgy than that of the television network. Daily news updates Now in the News - Commuter Edition and In Case You Missed It are complemented by four weekly programs: All Access - Backstage Pass, a behind-the-scenes look at CNN's newsgathering process; SHOWandTELL, a tech program; Ask Glenn, a question-and-answer session with Headline News personality Glenn Beck; and news satire The Grist.

The video podcasts join the free audio podcasts CNN has been offering, the free video on CNN.com and the news company's subscription-based broadband video player, CNN Pipeline.