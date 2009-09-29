CNN Launches Paid iPhone App

CNN is the latest media company to launch an application for Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch devices. But unlike the free applications launched by its competitors, CNN's app will be paid.

The app will have a dual-revenue stream for CNN, with advertising appearing in addition to the $1.99 charge to purchase. Lexus and Chevron are the launch sponsors.

The application has richer features than a standard iPhone app, including the ability to upload pictures and video straight from the device to iReport, news customization options and live streaming video.

Most iPhone applications are free, with many companies using them primarily as a part of their marketing strategies.

Paid applications are beginning to flourish on the iTunes App Store, though dual-revenue apps are still a rarity.