CNN to Kwame: You're Hired

Having recently shuttered its CNNfn financial-news channel, Cable News Network resolved to beef up its business programming on the main network.

Kwame Jackson—former stockbroker, first-season runner-up on The Apprentice, and non-journalist—has been recruited by the news network for the pilot of a show that CNNers refer to as “Inside the Actor’s Studio for CEOs.” It will feature Jackson interviewing business leaders and pop culture figures about the arc of their careers.

Jackson’s appearance at CNN is not playing too well with experienced hands.