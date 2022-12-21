CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Dies
Griffin's report on Veterans Affairs hospital neglect led to big changes
Drew Griffin, 60, CNN's award-winning senior investigative correspondent, died December 17 of cancer, according to the network.
"Drew's death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession," said CNN CEO Chris Licht in a note to his staff.
Griffin began his career as a reporter and cameraman for WICD-TV Champaign, Ill., and turned to investigative reporting when he joined KIRO-TV Seattle. He also spent a decade as an anchor and reporter at KCBS Los Angeles before joining CNN in 2004.
Griffin earned a Peabody award for his investigation into appointment and treatment delays at veterans hospitals. The reporting prompted the resignation of Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, the firing of other executives, and congressional legislation allowing veterans to get care outside the VA system.
He also won multiple national Emmy awards as well as the National Press Foundation's Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for "Distinguished Coverage of Congress."
Griffin is survived by his wife, Margot; daughter, Ele Gast; and sons, Louis and Miles, as well as two grandchildren. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.