CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Dies

Drew Griffin, 60, CNN's award-winning senior investigative correspondent, died December 17 of cancer, according to the network.

"Drew's death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession," said CNN CEO Chris Licht in a note to his staff.

Griffin began his career as a reporter and cameraman for WICD-TV Champaign, Ill., and turned to investigative reporting when he joined KIRO-TV Seattle. He also spent a decade as an anchor and reporter at KCBS Los Angeles before joining CNN in 2004.

Griffin earned a Peabody award for his investigation into appointment and treatment delays at veterans hospitals. The reporting prompted the resignation of Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, the firing of other executives, and congressional legislation allowing veterans to get care outside the VA system.

He also won multiple national Emmy awards as well as the National Press Foundation's Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for "Distinguished Coverage of Congress."

Griffin is survived by his wife, Margot; daughter, Ele Gast; and sons, Louis and Miles, as well as two grandchildren. ■