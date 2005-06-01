CNN International Goes Domestic

Starting June 6, CNN's noon news will take on a distinctly international flavor.

That's because the network will begin simulcasting an hour of CNN International, with the simulcast co-hosted by Zane Verge and Jim Clancy.

CNN founder Ted Turner set up the announcement to viewers Monday in an interview with Wolf Blitzer on the channel's 25th anniversary, saying: "The only thing that I regret is I'd like to see more international coverage on the domestic feed. It's very good on CNN International."

Blitzer took the cue and told viewers to look for the show starting next Monday.

CNN International is produced in London and Hong Kong, with an assist from headquarters in Atlanta.

