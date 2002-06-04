CNN International to air In Memoriam
Cable News Network's international networks will air Home Box Office's
documentary, In Memoriam: New
York City, 9/11/01,
throughout June.
CNN has first-run international rights to the documentary, but not domestic
rights.
CNN and HBO are AOL Time Warner Inc. corporate cousins.
CNN International will run the special commercial-free
for viewers in more than 210 countries and territories.
