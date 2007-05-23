CNN Hires Pop Culture Correspondent

CNN has tapped Lola Ogunnaike to cover entertainment and popculture for its American Morning program.

Ogunnaike, a familiar face from appearances on the morning show as well as Headline News' Showbiz Tonight, comes from The New York Times, where she has been covering entertainment news.

Ogunnaike's resume also includes The New York Daily News, Vibe magazine, and appearances on MTV, VH1 and NBC's Today Show.